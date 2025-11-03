Another Boston Lululemon store hit by shoplifters

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating another shoplifting incident at a Lululemon store in the city.

Around 6:53 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a larceny in progress at 776 Boylston Street.

Police say an undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen from the store.

No arrests have been made.

Last month, the Lululemon location on Newbury Street was hit twice by robbers, and police are asking for help in identifying suspects.

Police have not said if these robberies are connected and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

