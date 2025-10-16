Local

Police asking for help identifying suspects who allegedly stole thousands from Lululemon in Boston

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating several people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Lululemon store.

The suspects allegedly entered the Lululemon location on Newbury Street around 7:19 p.m. Monday and made off with approximately $6,140 in merchandise.

After leaving the store with the merchandise, the suspects allegedly fled the area in a dark colored sedan, police say.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619,” Boston police stated.

