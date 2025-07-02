Anna Rossi’s Fourth of July recipes: Blueberry Milk Tea

BLUEBERRY MILK TEA

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup tea, chilled or room temperature (A black tea like Earl Grey is great)

3 TBS Blueberry simple syrup, more or less to taste

¼ cup milk of choice

¼ cup fresh blueberries (for serving, optional)

PREPARATION:

Pour all ingredients over ice. Gently stir and serve. Cheers!

Chef Tip: Add more or less tea, milk, and syrup to match your desired intensity and sweetness.

For the blueberry simple syrup

INGREDIENTS

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

PREPARATION

In a medium pan, bring water to a gentle simmer. Add granulated sugar and stir gently until dissolved. Add the blueberries and simmer for an additional 5-7 minutes. Gently mash the berries to release all of the juice and pass through a fine mesh sieve into a heat-safe container. Store the syrup in an airtight container up to one week.

Chef Tip: The blueberry pulp is delicious on top of ice cream, yogurt or toast.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group