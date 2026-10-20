Animal Rescue Leage of Boston: Kitten named ‘Freeway’ rescued from I-93 in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A 7-week-old kitten was rescued by a Good Samaritan on Interstate 93 in Woburn last week.

The black kitten, named “Freeway,” was found dodging traffic on I-93 north.

She is now in the care of an ARL foster volunteer.

Although she is not yet available for adoption, ARL has other cats and dogs who are looking for a home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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