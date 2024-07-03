Local

Animal rescue group looks to provide critical surgery for wounded 1-year-old dog

By James Buckser

Ace the dog via the ARL (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is working to provide critical surgery for a torn knee ligament to Ace, a one-year-old dog.

According to a statement from the ARL, Ace has been in their care for “several months,” suffering from a torn ACL, leaving him “unable to run and play in a pain-free manner.”

The statement says that while the ARL “offers the highest standards of care for every animal that comes through the organization’s doors,” but Ace’s operation and post-operative care will be “an expensive endeavor.”

The estimated cost of care is over $10,000, with the ARL seeking financial support from the public to improve Ace’s quality of life.

In addition to the surgery, the ARL is also seeking a home for Ace after his recovery is complete.

