Angela Menino endorses Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for re-election

BOSTON — Angela Menino, wife of the late and former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino, has announced her endorsement for Mayor Michelle Wu’s re-election.

A video posted by Mayor Wu on social media showed the two together, inside Mrs. Menino’s residence.

“I’m proud to support Michelle as Mayor, and I know my husband would have endorsed her as well, as he supported her when she ran for City Council,” said Angela Menino. “As Mayor, Michelle has continued Tommy’s legacy, by showing up, taking care of the small things and building the trust necessary to get big things done... We have seen her work hard to make Boston a home for everyone. She has my vote and full support.”

“Mrs. Angela Menino has been an inspiration to me, as the embodiment of service and dedication to our city alongside Mayor Menino, and a champion for women and families,” said Mayor Wu. “I am so grateful for her friendship and honored to have her support in this race.

Mayor Wu is gearing up for election day later in the year on November 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

