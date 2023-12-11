Andrea Bocelli announces new date for TD Garden concert that he called off on night of show

BOSTON — World-renowned vocalist Andrea Bocelli has announced a new date for the concert at TD Garden that he called off last week on the night of the show.

The best-selling Italian tenor was slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 but after some delay, Bocelli and his wife came on stage and told the waiting crowd he could not sing for them.

“I feel your affection. And believe me, I did, all of Boston, want to sing tonight but I can’t,” Bocelli can be heard saying in a video shared with Boston 25 News.

The TD Garden told fans to retain their tickets for a new show date.

In a statement issued a day later, Bocelli said:

“The voice is a gift that I have received, it is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty - and an honor, and a grace - to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it. For this reason, as long as I am given the strength, I will continue to travel and sing. For this reason, especially on tour, I preserve it with the rigor of an athlete, aware of the privilege and responsibility that I perceive, respecting the public first and foremost, but also the large quantity of people and professionalism that are involved, and thanks to which it takes life a concert.

It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it happened and I had to accept it.

I am truly sorry, first of all for each of those who have once again granted me their kindness, investing time and money to listen to me.”

On Sunday, Bocelli acknowledged that he was “working through some health challenges” and announced a new date for his Boston show.

Andrea Bocelli has been working through health challenges forcing the famed tenor to postpone four concerts on his current tour. All shows have now been rescheduled:

12.20.23 – Boston

02.20.24 – Baltimore

02.21.24 – Philadelphia

02.23.24 – Hartford



All tickets remain valid. — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) December 10, 2023

Bocelli is now slated to take to the TD Garden stage on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and all tickets remain valid.

Bocelli also rescheduled shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Hartford.

