‘An inspiration’: North Reading teen raising ovarian cancer awareness as she battles the disease

NORTH READING, Mass. — On Saturday, July 19th, 19-year-old Maya Ortiz of North Reading is organizing “Trotting In Teal,” an awareness/fundraising event for ovarian cancer that will be held in Ipswich River Park.

On Friday, I met Maya at her home, where she showed me a scrapbook of the last year and a half of her life.

As expected, it includes photos of her joyful high school graduation, a family vacation, and pictures of her family and friends.

But it is a scrapbook unlike any other teenager’s.

The book details Maya’s unexpected journey: her battle against ovarian cancer.

“I just had a stomach ache. It wasn’t anything crazy. I was in a lot of pain. But I never would have thought that I would have cancer, ever,” Maya told me.

Armed with an unshakeable spirit, Maya is fully throwing herself into her battle.

And she’s not slowing down.

Maya’s on the Dean’s List at UMass Amherst, where she is on a pre-med track.

She’s taking on EMT training, and at the same time, she is enduring her treatments.

“I don’t feel like the disease is holding me back, so it’s definitely important to keep going,” Maya said. “It can only take so much. I didn’t want it to take my whole life.”

Maya’s father, Erick Bolden, is not surprised that his daughter is finding so much strength.

“Maya’s been an inspiration for me forever. I don’t know how she does it, quite honestly. I don’t think many people could,” he said.

Maya’s friends are helping her with her next challenge: Trotting in Teal at Ipswich River Park.

It’s a fundraising walk, it’s a carnival with food and games, all designed to bring awareness to ovarian cancer.

“We just wanted to have a community walk to give support to other people,” Maya explained. “I’m so grateful for the support I had. I wanted to give that back to someone else.”

Maya’s fight against cancer does not take any time off.

On Monday, she begins another round of treatment in New York, just days before she hosts Trotting for Teal.

Trotting In Teal will be held on Saturday, July 19th from Noon to 3 p.m. at Ipswich River Park, 15 Central Street, North Reading, MA.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group