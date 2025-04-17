Amputee soccer is thriving with help from the New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, the New England Revolution is hosting a special doubleheader. At 7:30, The Revolution will host the New York City Football Club. Immediately after that MLS match, the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team will play a match against the NY Metro Amputee Soccer Team.

In 2018, the Revolution partnered up with Nico Calabria from Concord, who is the Captain and Founder of the New England Amputee Soccer Association, and they formed the New England Revolution Amputee Soccer team.

“It’s been a dream come true”, says Nico. “This team and organization gives a second chance to a lot of people to find their love of soccer again”.

Each year since its formation, the Revolution has had a current player as the ambassador for the Amputee team. This year’s ambassador is second-year Revolution defender Will Sands. “It’s amazing. I love giving people the opportunity to fulfill their dreams again, and it really inspires the love of the game that I’ve always had”, says Will.

Playing this sport when you are missing a limb is invigorating for those who do it. But it’s also as stimulating mentally as it is physically, according to Nico. “It makes them feel like their image of a person with a disability isn’t something they have to feel ashamed of. That you can come out and ball out and be an athlete with a disability”.

Malden’s Kelvin Jiminez plays on the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team and says that, “Amputee soccer saved my life by allowing me to play soccer again”. The growth of the sport also inspires Kelvin. “It’s something special to see it grow. We now have youth camps and kids coming out saying how we inspire them. It’s really special.”

If you would like more information about Amputee Soccer, contact the New England Revolution at www.revolutionsoccer.net

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group