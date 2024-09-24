America’s most expensive town is in Massachusetts, new study finds

Massachusetts is home to the most expensive town in America, according to a new study.

LendingTree says it analyzed U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data to find the 50 “micropolitan” areas, referred to in the study as “towns,” with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 with the most expensive median home values.

“Many towns across the country are chock-full of expensive real estate, with home values that rival — and, in some cases, exceed — those found in the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas,” LendingTree wrote in its findings.

Vineyard Haven, the main port of entry to Martha’s Vineyard, was crowned the most expensive town in the country.

The median home value in Vineyard Haven is $998,100, which is in the same ballpark as one in San Francisco, according to LendingTree.

Other key Vineyard Haven findings include:

Total population: 20,543

Median home value: $998,100

Median household income: $93,225

Home value-to-income ratio: 10.71

Metro with comparable median home value: San Francisco

Median home value (comparable metro): $1,073,300

Median household income (comparable metro): $129,315

Home value-to-income ratio (comparable metro): 8.30

Bennington, Vermont, was the only other New England town named in the study, checking in as the 40th most expensive town.

Jackson, Wyoming, Breckenridge, Colorado, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Hailey, Indiana, rounded out the top five most expensive towns.

LendingTree noted in its findings that the most expensive towns are often popular vacation spots for affluent individuals who might not make their money locally and can afford to spend significant sums on homes.

