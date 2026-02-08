American Red Cross picks Massachusetts man to attend Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, California — Fans were making predictions ahead of Super Bowl LX in California on Sunday.

One of those fans, Eric Jellison from Wakefield, told Boston 25 that after he got a transplant when he was a kid, he began donating blood for a good cause.

The American Red Cross and the NFL partnered for the seventh year during National Blood Donor Month in January, and invited football fans and blood donors to come donate blood. These fans would be entered in a draw for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets.

Jellison was the one chosen to attend. He brought his good friend Jimmy along with him.

“I started donating blood, about every six weeks I go,” he told Boston 25.

“They had a random drawing throughout the whole U.S., and one winner was chosen and that was me. So I’ve been living the dream right now,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

