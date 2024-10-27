American Heart Association hosts its annual Boston Heart Walk

BOSTON — On Saturday, the American Heart Association hosted its annual Boston Heart Walk in the Boston Common.

The event brought in over thousands of people to raise awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Advocates who were there shared their stories of strength. Valerie Giglio, a singer from Stoneham began the event with a rendition of the National Anthem. Giglio suffered a stroke in 2014 that left her paralyzed from the left side and without her voice. After months of rehabilitation, she gained back the use of her voice and returned to singing.

Scott Daley, from Franklin, is this year’s Boston Heart Walk’s volunteer chair, is a Reebok executive. He underwent heart surgery and is a strong advocate for cardiovascular health. With Reebok, $1 of every pair of shoes sold from their Walking Shoe Line goes to the American Heart Association.

Ron Gilberto suffered sudden cardiac arrest in 2021 when his daughter Clair performed life-saving CPR. The two are strong advocates of the cause, Ron shares his experience to encourage people to be trained in CPR. Demonstrations will be shown at the Heart Walk.

In July 2020, Jessica Charron of Hamilton experienced a life-threatening heart attack at 40 and undergone a triple bypass surgery. She is now an advocate for Women’s Heart Health and shares her story to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

The walk was held at the Boston Commons and provided 1 and 3 mile routes for participants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

