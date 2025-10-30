Amazon driver takes wrong turn onto MBTA tracks, prompting morning delays

COHASSET, Mass. — An Amazon driver’s wrong turn onto the MBTA train tracks in Cohasset led to commuter rail delays on the Greenbush Line.

Update: Greenbush Line Train 1058 (6:10 am from Greenbush) remains stopped at Cohasset and is 35-45 minutes behind schedule due to a road vehicle on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) October 30, 2025

According to Cohasset police, at 6:30 a.m., the Amazon driver took a wrong turn and ended up on the tracks on North Main Street by the Hingham Line.

Cohasset train on tracks Wrong turns leads to commuter rail delays in Cohasset this morning. (Cohasset police)

A wrecker was called to clear the incident, and commuters were urged to brace for delays.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

