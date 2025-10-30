Amazon driver takes wrong turn onto MBTA tracks, prompting morning delays

COHASSET, Mass. — An Amazon driver’s wrong turn onto the MBTA train tracks in Cohasset led to commuter rail delays on the Greenbush Line.
Update: Greenbush Line Train 1058 (6:10 am from Greenbush) remains stopped at Cohasset and is 35-45 minutes behind schedule due to a road vehicle on the right of way.— MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) October 30, 2025
According to Cohasset police, at 6:30 a.m., the Amazon driver took a wrong turn and ended up on the tracks on North Main Street by the Hingham Line.
A wrecker was called to clear the incident, and commuters were urged to brace for delays.
There were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
