Amazon carts stranded along Route 1 in Revere on Cyber Monday

REVERE, Mass. — Amazon carts were seen stranded on Route 1 in Revere on Cyber Monday, one of the busiest days of the year for the retail giant.

It appears the carts became dislodged from an Amazon truck in the area of Lynn Street early Monday morning.

Aerial video showed traffic slowly passing a cluster of blue carts lined up along the side of the busy highway.

Amazon carts Route 1

It wasn’t immediately clear if the carts contained any packages.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Amazon for comment.

