Allston cocktail lounge offering reward for return of missing ‘Left Guy’ sign

BOSTON — An iconic Allston watering hole is missing a part of its popular sign and now the owners are offering a reward for its safe return.

The Silhouette Lounge, located on Brighton Avenue, is missing the “Left Guy” on the sign that sits atop the bar.

“‘Right Guy’ sadly sips alone as ‘Left Guy’ has gone mysteriously missing without a trace,” the lounge’s owner wrote. “Without ‘Left Guy,’ how will one find its way to the haven that has served Allston so faithfully for nearly 60 years?”

They are currently offering a $100 gift card for the safe return of the sign, “no questions asked.”

Anyone with information regarding the missing sign is urged to contact the Sil’s tip line by DMing @thesilhouetteallston.

The Silhouette cocktail lounge sign

