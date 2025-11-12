Alligator in the Charles River? Video of reptile encounter under investigation

BOSTON — Officials have launched an investigation into a video that shows a small alligator wading into the Charles River in Boston.

Trevor Rochelle, who said he had a close encounter with the semi-aquatic reptile along the Charles River Bike Path, shared the video with Boston 25 News.

In the video, Rochelle is seen poking the alligator with a stick before it suddenly retreats into the water.

Someone who runs along the Charles River also shared a photo of the alligator lurking near the shore, with a caption that read, “I was flabbergasted to spot this tiny alligator hanging out in Turtle Pond.”

The Reddit post has generated hundreds of comments, with many fearing for the alligator’s well-being as temperatures dip across the region.

MassWildlife is now working with Boston Animal Control and Massachusetts Environmental Police to locate and capture the animal.

Alligators are not native to Massachusetts and can’t survive in winter-like conditions.

It’s also illegal to possess any crocodilian species in Massachusetts, including alligators.

