Alleged drunk driver crashes into Fall River daycare, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An alleged drunk driver is facing charges after police say he crashed into a day care in Fall River early Thursday morning.

Eric Brasidio (41) allegedly hit a fire hydrant at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Seventh Street, causing his license plate to fall off. After popping a tire, police say he drove on the rim until he hit the Kinder Care.

When police pulled up to the crashed vehicle, officers observed that Brasido appeared to be drunk.

After allegedly failing a sobriety test, police say Brasido was placed under arrest on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation.

Brasidio was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Fall River Police Department.

The Fall River Building Inspector and the Water Department were called to check out the Kinder Care.

