‘All things must pass’: Popular South Shore pub to close its doors for good

QUINCY, Mass. — The owner of a popular pub on the South Shore of Massachusetts is closing the business after nearly three decades.

In a Facebook post, Gerry Hanley, the owner of Paddy Barry’s at 1574 Hancock Sreet in Quincy, said that Irish bar’s last call will be on Saturday, April 19.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that after 27 years, Paddy Barry’s is closing,” Hanley wrote. " All things must pass.”

It is with a heavy heart we announce that after 27 years Paddy Barrys is closing Last call Sat April 19th “All things must pass” Posted by Gerry Hanley on Monday, March 31, 2025

Patrons of the beloved establishment expressed over the news of the coming closure.

“The end of an era for sure, but Gerry, you managed to give us all a taste of a real pub,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “Something that a lot of people have tried to emulate, but few have succeeded.”

In May 2024, Hanley announced that the future of Paddy Barry’s was “uncertain” due to a landlord dispute.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group