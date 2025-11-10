‘All that time’s precious’: Travelers frustrated, hopeful as govt. shutdown nears end

BOSTON — As word comes out of what could be the end of the government shutdown, many travelers are feeling relieved, but officials warn that the return to normalcy will take time.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday that even once the government reopens, it could be days or even a week before air traffic controllers are fully back on the job and airlines resume regular flight schedules.

At Logan Airport, passengers like Patti and Raymond Schneider felt the brunt of the disruption. “Within an hour, it was like your flight’s cancelled,” Patti recalled. The couple rebooked their flight to Cincinnati and planned to leave Boston a day early—only to receive another delay notification just minutes from the airport.

Their experience was far from unique. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed nationwide in the hours leading up to the Senate vote Sunday night.

“Will the big boys quit playing games?” Raymond asked. “You both have money—Democrats and Republicans—and you’re playing with all of us. And we’re getting tired of it.”

The shutdown has cost the Schneiders precious time with their grandchildren. “We have eight grandchildren here in Boston, and we had to leave early,” Raymond said. “All that time’s precious.”

Stefani Hennen of Minnesota also faced costly consequences. After a girls’ weekend in Boston, she received a cancellation notice just before her flight.

“So now I have to fly Delta home, pay $1,800 for a one-way, for the three of us,” Hennen said, hoping to make it back in time for important medical appointments.

While travel is expected to improve, many passengers remain skeptical. “I feel like we are the victims of what’s going on up in Washington,” Patti Schneider said.

With Thanksgiving approaching, some travelers had delayed booking holiday flights amid the uncertainty. Now, many remain wary, but optimistic, of what lies ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

