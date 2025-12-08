All-clear issued after report of gun in bathroom prompted lockdown at Milford High School

MILFORD, Mass. — A lockdown has been lifted at Milford High School after a gun was reported in the bathroom.

According to police, officers received a call around 9:58 a.m. for reports that a male was making threats to the high school.

“This morning, Milford High School entered a shelter-in-place at the request of the Milford Police Department after a report was made to law enforcement claiming that a student had a gun in a school bathroom,” Milford police said.

The school was put into lockdown as a standard procedure, and police swept the building.

No threat or weapons were found.

“The individual suspected to be responsible for this report has been detained in Tennessee and is in custody,” Milford Schools said. ”The Milford Police Department is working with partners at the FBI and in Tennessee on the case."

“Milford High School remained safe throughout the police response, and the school returned to normal operations once police cleared the building.

An investigation into the incident remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group