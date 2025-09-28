Al Horford signing deal with Warriors

BOSTON — Free agent center, Al Horford has reportedly signed with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania,Horford has committed to a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Horford spent the past seven of the past nine years in Boston and was key in winning the 2024 NBA title.

“From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms, Horford said in a statement on Twitter. ”This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising Banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish,“ he added.

Horford will enter his 19th season as the Warriors starting center.

“I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

