AG: Woman facing murder charge in connection to stabbing death of 75-year-old man in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A 54-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Manchester, New Hampshire over the weekend, authorities announced.

Manchester police officers responding to a 911 call around 5 a.m. Sunday morning at 259 Chestnut Street in Manchester, discovered an adult male inside with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carrie Drake was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Vernon Hayford, 75, to death, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, added Formella.

Boston 25 News has learned that Drake also served time for stabbing the same man in the same apartment in 2020. Hayford survived that initial attack. Drake was convicted of the assault and served time.

Drake will be arraigned on Monday at Manchester Circuit Court. An autopsy is also scheduled to take place on Monday.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

