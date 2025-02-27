AG releases identity of man shot and killed by Londonderry Police following gunfire at nearby gym

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Authorities released the identity and the autopsy report of a man who was fatally shot by Londonderry Police on Wednesday night.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, Calvin M. Ly-Bishop, 23, formerly of Bedford, was shot and killed by Londonderry Police officers. An autopsy report conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval on Thursday said Ly-Bishop’s cause of death was gunshots wounds of the chest, and that the manner of his death was homicide.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot at the Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive learned no one was injured and that the person who allegedly fired the shot, identified as Ly-Bishop, had left the facility, according to officials.

A short time later, police tracked down Ly-Bishop’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Winding Pond Road, about half a mile from Orchard View Drive.

According to Formella’s office, when officers stopped Ly-Bishop’s vehicle, witnesses reported he exited his car armed with a handgun.

Investigators say gunshots were fired between both Ly-Bishop and three Londonderry Police officers. Ly-Bishop was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

The names of the three officers who shot at Ly-Bishop will be disclosed “once formal interviews of all persons involved in the incident occur in the coming days,” according to the attorney general’s office. That process is expected to take about 6 to 10 business days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

