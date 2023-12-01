AG: Man facing murder charge in stabbing death of mother inside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A man has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of his mother inside a home in New Hampshire earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Thomas Humphrey, 47, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Linda Tufts in Goffstown on Tuesday, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Goffstown Police Chief Eric Sereno said in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a single-family home in Goffstown around 2:20 p.m. found Tufts’ body, as well as a fire burning inside, according to officials. Humphrey was found alive but injured and was hospitalized for treatment for apparent self-inflicted knife wounds.

An autopsy later determined that Tufts’ cause of death was multiple stab and incised wounds, and the manner of her death was homicide.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group