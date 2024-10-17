AG: 11 arrested after ‘Operation Crazy Train’ ends in takedown of Mass. drug trafficking operation

METHUEN, Mass. — A nearly yearlong wiretap investigation dubbed “Operation Crazy Train” ended earlier this month with the dismantling of a “major” drug trafficking operation that was based out of two Massachusetts cities, authorities said.

A joint operation involving local, state, and federal investigators resulted in the execution of search warrants at 15 locations in Methuen and Lawrence and the arrests of 11 individuals suspected of various drug and weapons crimes on Oct. 2, according to the Massachusetts Attorney’s General Office.

During the takedown, troopers, officers, and agents seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 193 grams of cocaine, 225 grams of methamphetamine, 206 grams of pills, 30 grams of crack cocaine, two large-capacity firearms, and one magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, as well as additional ammunition, the AG’s office said.

Operation Crazy Train was an 11-month-long investigation into a group of people who were believed to be trafficking narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine out of multiple apartments at a residential apartment building in Methuen, according to investigators.

In November 2023, an undercover trooper was introduced into the alleged trafficking operation and made 26 controlled purchases of narcotics. Throughout the investigation, the AG’s office said troopers seized an additional 613 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Between May 2024 and October 2024, the AG’s office and Massachusetts State Police were granted authorization to intercept the cellphones of seven suspects via wiretap, ultimately resulting in evidence that led to the search warrants in Methuen and Lawrence.

The following individuals were arrested and arraigned on various charges in Lawrence District Court on Oct. 4:

Alexander Franco Melo, 23, of Methuen Edwin Arias Melo, 24, of Methuen Angel Luis Medina Melo, 31, of Lawrence Lauris Mercado Victoria, 29, of Methuen Cristian Gonzalez Cosme, 50, of Methuen Angel Franco Romero, 48, of Methuen Luis Arias Mateo, 30, of Methuen Yasil DeLossantos, 33, of Lawrence Santo Marte-Aybar, 34, of Lawrence Franklin Avalo, 34, of Lawrence Julio Baez, 32, of Lawrence

An arrest warrant was issued for a 12th suspect, Guerin Lara Vizcaino, 25, of Lawrence, according to the AG’s office.

