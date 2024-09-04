After-school activities to cost around $829 per child this year, but there are ways to save

After-school activities are an increasingly large part of student and family lives, with 9-in-10 Boston-area parents expected to enroll their children in some type of extracurricular this year, according to a new survey from Deloitte.

But the fun doesn’t come cheap. The same survey found the average cost will set parents back $829 per child, including fees and equipment.

“Boston is definitely a market in which parents are excited about extracurricular activities for their children,” says Deloitte’s Anthony Jardim. “It’s an investment in their future.”

Lauren Gallagher is a mother of four, and several are gearing up for hockey season. She says $829 per child almost seems like a deal.

“It actually sounds low,” Gallagher told Boston 25 News. “Even with the hand-me-downs from the older brother and sisters... it definitely adds up.”

In addition to hand-me-downs, Gallagher says she finds ways to save by shopping for used skates and equipment at places like Play It Again Sports in Dedham. At the end of the season, she can also sell back any gear that’s in good condition.

“We see a lot of repeat customers,” says owner Mike Durden. “I’ve been here for a long time, so I’ve seen kids as infants who are now in high school.”

While sports are popular and have many benefits, parents looking to save on travel and equipment costs may want to consider less physical activities. Debate club, yearbook, or school and community theater all have creative and intellectual benefits for students, such as the ability to hone communication, public speaking, team participation, and design skills.

“They can socialize with other children and build leadership skills,” Jardim says, “and it gives parents back a little time to do things that are important for them, as well.”

Some teams and activities may also offer discounts on fees if a parent volunteers, so it’s good to ask if you have the time to spare. Community-sponsored or non-profit clubs and organizations in your neighborhood may also have free or low-cost after-school clubs and activities for kids.

