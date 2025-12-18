‘Adrenaline was pumping’: Witness pulls pilot from wreckage of small plane in New Hampshire

NASHUA, NH — A witness is describing the moments he helped pull a pilot from the wreckage of an upside-down plane in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The multi-engine aircraft crashed in the Cannongate Condominiums III shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened 11 minutes after the plane took off from the Nashua Airport, located across the street from the condo community.

The plane was seen circling the sky before plummeting and clipping the roof and siding of a townhome on the way down.

“All I saw was a plane go over my head. It hit trees and then hit a complex house and flipped over,” said James Fogarty. “When I ran over, it was upside down on its roof.”

Fogarty was parked nearby at an urgent care when he witnessed the startling sight.

He said the strong scent of jet fuel did not stop him from rushing toward the plane.

“My adrenaline was pumping,” said Fogarty. “He pulled the buckle. I asked him if would be able to flip over so I could pull him out.”

Fogarty credits a nurse for helping pull the pilot to safety before first responders arrived on scene.

The pilot was conscious and talking after clipping a townhome and landing in the parking lot.

A woman who was inside that condo was not hurt.

“She was uncontrollable and sobbing. I said, listen, you’re alive. That’s what matters,” said neighbor John Dabilis.

F.A.A investigators are working to find out what caused the small plane to crash.

A Nashua Airport official told Boston 25 News the pilot is experienced and had just completed three touch and goes before the descent.

“Thank God. I’m so happy that he’s okay,” said neighbor Kristen Baker. “It could’ve gone so many different ways, and I think everybody is pretty blessed in this community tonight.”

The pilot was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group