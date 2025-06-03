Actress Jennifer Coolidge spotted shopping for vintage clothing in Norwood shop

NORWOOD, Mass. — Actress Jennifer Coolidge turned heads when she stopped by a vintage shop in Norwood over the weekend.

The famous actress and Boston native who learned how to “Bend and snap” in the 2001 film Legally Blonde stopped by Salvage Angel on Sunday, the store said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Jennifer Coolidge needed some vintage REAL BAD —so naturally, she stopped by Salvage Angel yesterday!" store employees posted on Facebook, along with several photos with the actress.

“She was absolutely lovely and told us she came on a recommendation for the best vintage finds on the South Shore,” the employees wrote.

Wearing a black dress coat cinched at her waist, oversized square sunglasses, a tan hat and black shoes, Coolidge posed with employees during her visit.

She also swung by the Makers Market and “of course, she was thrilled to see the shop decked out in Pride flags just in time for Pride Month,” the employees wrote.

What did the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress buy?

“She purchased funky vintage clothing, accessories and even some handmade home decor finds!” the employees wrote. “Thank you for shopping small and taking the time to chat and laugh with us, we adore you! See you next time.”

Last month, Coolidge delivered the commencement address at Emerson College, her alma mater. She received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during Emerson’s 145th Commencement ceremony.

Coolidge, 63, was also previously honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals in Cambridge.

In recent months, Coolidge has garnered attention for starring in ads for Discover card.

“Fashion is cyclical, right?” she says in one of the ads.

