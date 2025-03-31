Actress Jennifer Coolidge to deliver commencement address at Emerson College, her alma mater, in May

BOSTON — The famous actress who learned how to “Bend and snap” in the 2001 film Legally Blonde is coming back to Boston for a big honor.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress and Boston native Jennifer Coolidge will return to her alma mater, Emerson College, to deliver the school’s commencement address in May, the college announced Monday.

Coolidge will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during Emerson’s 145th Commencement ceremony, slated to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 11 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

“Emerson College is deeply honored to welcome the incredibly talented and always funny Jennifer Coolidge back to her alma mater as our commencement keynote speaker,” Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt said in a statement. “Jennifer embodies Emersonian creativity and originality through and through. We are thrilled that our graduating students will hear Jennifer’s story.”

Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year

Coolidge, 63, was previously honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals in Cambridge.

She recently garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” The role earned her multiple award wins and nominations including a Primetime Emmy Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe.

Coolidge is known for her iconic roles in “American Pie”, “Legally Blonde”, “Best In Show”, “Promising Young Woman,” and the critically acclaimed series “The Watcher.”

Perhaps one of her more memorable film scenes is in Legally Blonde, during which her film co-star, Elle, shows Coolidge’s character, Paulette, the “Bend and snap,” or how to pick up something off the floor to attract potential suitors.

Coolidge can currently be seen in Dito Montiel’s “Riff Raff” opposite Bill Murray, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman.

Coolidge will also soon star opposite Jack Black and Jason Momoa in Warner Bros’ Minecraft, directed by Jared Hess and premiering in April. The film is based on the bestselling video game of all time, with 300 million copies sold and nearly 140M monthly active players.

Coolidge also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and was a nine-year veteran of The Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles.

Approximately 1,000 undergraduate students will receive their degrees during the ceremony, which will be streamed live at emerson.edu/live.

Graduate ceremonies for the School of the Arts and School of Communication will be held the day prior at the Shubert Theatre, beginning at 2 pm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group