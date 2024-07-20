Active police investigation underway in parking lot of Lowell temple

LOWELL, Mass. — There is an active police investigation underway in the parking lot of a Hindu temple in Lowell on Saturday morning.

Lowell police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers have roped off a large area outside the ISSO Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Middlesex Street with yellow crime scene tape.

Investigators were seen photographing vehicles in the parking lot near a large tent with tables and chairs, placing evidence markers on the ground, and interviewing people at the temple.

A woman who watches birds in the area told reporters that a large group of people were hanging out in the parking lot when possible gunshots rang out.

“It’s sad. I wouldn’t expect it over here,” Wendy Porter said. “I’ve never ever heard of anyone hanging out over here.”

Another witness whose car is stuck inside the crime scene told Boston 25′s Joanna Bouras that she saw two possible gunshot victims bleeding on the ground earlier in the morning.

Others showing up at the temple for a scheduled religious event say an all-day prayer session was supposed to begin around 7:30 a.m.

Boston 25 News has contacted state and local officials for details on the incident.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

