Fantastic forecast at Fenway

FENWAY FRIDAY

We’re waking up to a cloudy start with mild temperatures in the 50s, but don’t worry – the forecast is looking up as we move through the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with temperatures rising into the mid 60s, making for a pleasant day overall. If you’re heading to Fenway Park for the Home Opener, you’re in luck! The weather is shaping up to be perfect for the big game with plenty of sunshine and mild warmth.

WEEKEND RAIN

Now, while today’s weather is smooth sailing, changes are on the horizon for the weekend. Saturday brings a shift as clouds roll in and temperatures dip into the 40s. A cool and soggy day is ahead, especially in the afternoon and evening, with rain becoming more widespread. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to keep an umbrella handy.

Sunday won’t be a washout, but it will still be a bit soggy. Expect more cloud cover and a chance of showers at any point throughout the day, though there will be some dry windows in between. Temperatures will climb into the 50s, so it will feel a bit milder than Saturday.

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER

Looking ahead to Monday, prepare for another round of rain. Highs will stay in the mid 40s, making it another cool and damp day. And if you thought we were done with the wintry vibes, think again! A system moving through on Tuesday will bring a few scattered showers and possibly some flurries across New England, keeping temperatures on the chillier side in the mid 40s.

So, while today’s forecast is ideal for enjoying the sunshine, be prepared for cooler and wetter conditions over the weekend and into next week. Stay tuned for updates, and be sure to check back for the latest forecast. We’ll keep you informed as we head into the weekend!

Have a great day, and enjoy the Home Opener at Fenway!

© 2019 Cox Media Group