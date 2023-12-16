Accused drunken driver held without bail after fatal crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

SANBORNTON, New Hampshire — A woman accused of drunken driving was held without bail after state police said she struck and killed a 24-year-old man who was outside of his disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire late Friday night.

Kristina Perry, 38, of Franklin was arrested for driving while intoxicated after the crash that killed Gabriel Anthony, 24, of Pittsfield, who was outside of his vehicle and in the breakdown lane, state police said.

At approximately 10:28 p.m. Friday, state police received several calls reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-93 southbound at mile marker 63 in the town of Sanbornton.

When troopers arrived, they found an Audi Q5 approximately 20 feet down the embankment to the right and a Volkswagen Jetta approximately 100 feet south and off into the median, state police said. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. Perry was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that Anthony’s vehicle, the Volkswagen Jetta, was disabled in the right-hand breakdown lane, and he was outside of his vehicle when he and his vehicle were struck by Perry’s vehicle, the Audi Q5.

Perry is scheduled to appear in Belknap Superior Court on Monday.

Authorities shut down one lane of the interstate for about six hours following the fatal crash.

The New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit, Sanbornton and New Hampton Fire Departments, Sanbornton Police, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

Anyone who may have further information related to this crash is urged to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

