Accused drug dealers from Brazil arrested on Martha’s Vineyard, one with 300 rounds ammo, ICE says

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for international drug trafficking is among three accused drug dealers from Brazil who were arrested on Martha’s Vineyard, including a man charged with illegally having a large capacity weapon and more than 300 rounds of ammunition on the popular vacation island.

Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski, 28, of Brazil, and a 36-year-old Brazilian fugitive were arrested by federal immigration officers in Oak Bluffs on Sept. 17, Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston said in a recent statement.

The 36-year-old fugitive captured on Martha’s Vineyard had been wanted by Brazilian authorities to serve more than 10 years in prison, after a Brazilian court convicted him of international drug trafficking crimes in May 2012, officials said.

“This fugitive was convicted of international drug crimes in Brazil, and instead of serving his debt to society, he chose to run and hide on Martha’s Vineyard,” ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “Our officers are the best in the world at finding people who don’t want to be found.”

A 21-year-old Brazilian national, whose name was not released, was also arrested on Sept. 18 in Oak Bluffs. He has a record of drug dealing in Edgartown, officials said.

All three men remain in federal custody. Federal immigration authorities released three photographs of the men being arrested by federal officers. Mroczkoski is shown in one photograph, while two other photographs released by authorities show the faces of the other two unidentified men blurred.

Authorities in Dukes County arrested Mroczkoski and arraigned him in the Dukes County Superior Court on July 24 on two counts of possessing a large capacity weapon, as well as charges of possessing more than 300 rounds of ammunition without a firearms identification card, possessing with intent to distribute a Class B controlled substance, and possessing Class C and Class E controlled substances.

“Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski unlawfully entered the United States, made his way to Martha’s Vineyard and allegedly engaged in drug and weapons crimes,” ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “His actions potentially endangered the members of this Massachusetts community.”

U.S. Border Patrol previously arrested Mroczkoski after he unlawfully entered the U.S. near San Luiz, Arizona on May 4, 2021, officials said. ERO released Mroczkoski on July 3, 2021, on an order of recognizance.

The 36-year-old fugitive was lawfully admitted to the U.S. in Orlando, Florida on March 7, 2020, but he violated the terms of his legal admission, Hyde said.

When federal immigration officers in Boston learned that he was living in the area, officers arrested him in Oak Bluffs.

In August, the 21-year-old Brazilian national was sentenced to two years of supervised release, after appearing in Edgartown District Court on charges of possession to distribute Class B controlled substances. The court issued a continued without a finding in his case.

“Not only did this Brazilian noncitizen break U.S. immigration laws, but he attempted to distribute drugs on Martha’s Vineyard,” Hyde said. “We will not tolerate such activities to continue in our communities.”

The Brazilian noncitizen unlawfully entered the United States June 12, 2021, near Imperial Beach, California, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, Hyde said.

In August 2021, ERO served the Brazilian national a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

Also last month, a 50-year-old fugitive wanted by Salvadoran authorities in his native country for crimes against humanity and human trafficking was arrested on Martha’s Vineyard, federal immigration officials said.

The Salvadoran fugitive, whose name was not released, was arrested on Sept. 17 in Tisbury, Hyde said. He remains in federal custody.

“ERO Boston will continue to persistently arrest and remove egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods,” Hyde said.

