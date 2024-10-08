Fugitive wanted by Salvadoran authorities for human trafficking arrested on Martha’s Vineyard

TISBURY, Mass. — A 50-year-old fugitive wanted by Salvadoran authorities in his native country for crimes against humanity and human trafficking has been arrested on Martha’s Vineyard, federal immigration officials said.

The fugitive, whose name was not released, was arrested on Sept. 17 in Tisbury, Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston said in a statement last week. He remains in federal custody.

According to federal immigration authorities, the man has been in and out of the United States illegally over a span of three decades.

Federal authorities released a photograph of the man, of El Salvador, being arrested on the Vineyard, with his face blurred in the photograph.

“This Salvadoran fugitive is wanted by authorities in his native country to face some extremely serious and disturbing allegations,” ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.

“He attempted to hide out in Massachusetts and escape the law in his home country. He posed a substantial threat to the residents of Martha’s Vineyard,” Hyde said.

On July 11, 2011, Salvadoran authorities charged the man with crimes against humanity and illegal trafficking of persons. A month prior, on June 20, 2011, ERO Boston removed the Salvadoran noncitizen from the United States back to El Salvador.

Officers from ERO Boston again apprehended the Salvadoran national on May 18, 2010.

Several years earlier, U.S. Border Patrol first apprehended the Salvadoran man on Nov. 27, 1994, after he unlawfully entered the United States near Harlingen, Texas, officials said.

Border Patrol issued him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released him from custody.

On June 21, 1995, a federal immigration judge ordered the Salvadoran noncitizen removed from the United States to El Salvador.

Years later, on July 6, 2003, the Portland, Maine Superior Court convicted the Salvadoran noncitizen of disorderly conduct and sentenced him to a fine and court costs.

Nearly six years later, officers with ERO Boston arrested the Salvadoran national on Feb. 20, 2009, in Framingham, Massachusetts, and released him on an order of supervision.

ERO Boston placed the Salvadoran noncitizen into the Alternatives to Detention program and issued a departure plan, officials said. However, the Salvadoran national violated the terms of the ATD program.

“ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety in all of our New England communities by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders,” Hyde said.

