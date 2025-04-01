Accused child rapist from Ecuador arrested in Brockton, ICE says

BOSTON — An Ecuadoran national accused of raping a child in Massachusetts has been arrested in Brockton, federal immigration authorities said this week.

Jose Oswaldo Castro-Castro, 31, is charged with aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement on Monday. He was indicted on the charges in Plymouth County Superior Court on April 20, 2023.

Officers with ICE Boston arrested Castro-Castro in Brockton on Feb. 25, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. He remains in federal custody.

Jose Oswaldo Castro-Castro (ICE)

“Jose Oswaldo Castro-Castro illegally crossed our borders and appallingly victimized a child in Massachusetts,” Hyde said. “Castro has done unspeakable damage to our community that we cannot tolerate. Arrests like this only fortify our commitment to our mission of prioritizing the safety of our public by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

Castro illegally entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, Hyde said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

