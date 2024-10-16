‘Above and beyond’: Maynard Firefighters receive citation of recognition after life-saving efforts

MAYNARD, Mass. — On Tuesday, October 15, Chief Angela Lawless announced that members of the Maynard Fire Department were recognized in a ceremony and awarded a citation of recognition, after their life-saving efforts from a September incident.

This award was received by Maynard Fire Captain Craig Desjardins, Firefighters Niccole Chiasson, Eric Frechette, Travis Gross, Brian Kramer, Alan Portis, Dispatcher Sarah Barakat, and PRO ALS Emerson Hospital Paramedic Joel Jacobson.

On September 5th, Maynard Fire responded to a call on Parker Street of a man having a heart attack. Maynard Fire located the man, Tom Viscariello, and immediately prepped him for transport. However, Viscariello became unconscious, leading to crews having to perform CPR and use an AED to stabilize him.

Viscariello made a full recovery and was discharged two days after the incident.

Because of the actions made by the Maynard Fire Department, Viscariello emailed the department, saying “My recovery has been remarkable, as I walked out of Lahey Clinic less than 48 hours later with one stent and a great prognosis. I am alive today because of the efforts of many, but due to MFD.”

“I want to recognize my staff for their incredible commitment to our community and the safety of our residents,” said Chief Lawless. “Captain Desjardins, Firefighters Chiasson, Frechette, Gross, Kramer, Portis, Dispatcher Barakat, and PRO Paramedic Jacobson, truly embody what it means to go above and beyond during a call. Their professionalism and dedication make them incredible assets not just to our department, but to our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group