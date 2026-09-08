Abington Police Department’s K9 receives protective vest

ABINGTON, Mass. — The Abington Police Department’s K9 has received new body armor.

K9 Harlow received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is embroidered with the statement, “honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity who provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The Abington Police Department said the vest is potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,631 vests in all 50 states.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call (508) 824- 6978.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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