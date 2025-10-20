Abby’s House Director discusses need for affordable housing during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, advocates are using the time to raise awareness about the resources available to survivors and their families.

Boston 25 News anchor Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Julie Orozco, executive director of Abby’s House in Worcester, about the nonprofit’s mission to provide shelter, housing, and advocacy for women and children escaping domestic violence.

Orozco said Abby’s House offers not just emergency shelter, but also long-term, affordable housing to help survivors rebuild their lives safely. They also talked about the importance of funding shelter and other resources to support survivors.

If you or someone you love is in danger or needs support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text “START” to 88788.

For more information about Abby’s House and its programs, visit https://abbyshouse.org/

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group