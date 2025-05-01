AAA warns of increased motorcycle fatalities amidst upcoming warmer weather

It’s safe to say that colder weather is finally behind Englanders, and with that in mind, everyone is getting out and embracing the warmth. However, this brings a large uptick in fatal crashes involving motorcycles.

Data from the last decade, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has been analyzed by AAA Northeast and revealed that nearly 60% of motorcycle fatalities happen between the months of May and September.

NHTSA data also showed that those fatalities began to spike by 32% from April to May as the warmer weather ramps up, and accidents only continue to go up.

In 2023, 6,335 motorcyclists were killed, resulting in 15% of all traffic fatalities, according to NHTSA. The highest number of motorcyclists killed since 1975, the earliest year for which that data was tracked.

“The continued increase in motorcyclist fatalities is especially troubling given that most categories of traffic fatalities decreased from 2022 to 2023, while motorcyclist deaths continued their dangerous climb,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “As we all take to the roads more frequently during warmer weather, drivers must keep in mind that staying alert and aware is critical to improving safety, especially as motorcycles can be more difficult to see because of their size.”

According to the Massachusetts IMPACT data portal, last year, there were a reported 65 fatal crashes that involved motorcycles in Massachusetts.

To ensure the safety of motorcyclists, AAA is offering these tips to drivers:

Increase following distance and take extra care when driving behind a motor, especially when stopping or accelerating.

Carefully check mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles, which are less visible than other vehicles on the road.

If a motorcyclist has their turn signal on, wait to make sure they actually turn before passing them. The turn signals on many motorcycles do not turn off automatically, so there’s a chance they could be activated from an earlier turn.

Never drive distracted. At 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for just 5 seconds is equivalent to driving the length of an entire football field blindfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group