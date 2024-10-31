93-year-old woman dies days after being pulled from Stoughton fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 93-year-old woman has passed away after being badly injured in a fire at her Stoughton home, authorities announced Wednesday.

The woman’s death, whose name hasn’t been released, comes after a fire last week at 59 Greenbrook Drive.

Fire crews noticed smoke and flames from the home and immediately made entry, rescuing the woman and her dog. The condition of the home quickly deteriorated, resulting in two families being displaced.

“Our hearts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones,” said Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll. “On behalf of the Stoughton Fire Department and the community, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to them.”

The origin of the fire was believed to be caused by a light fixture and is not believed to have been intentionally set.

An investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

