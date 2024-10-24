93-year-old woman rescued from burning Stoughton building, flown to hospital

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Crews pulled a woman from a burning building in Stoughton on Thursday afternoon.

Companies responding to the area of 50 Greenbrook Drive for a kitchen fire found heavy smoke and high heat coming from a condo unit, according to the Stoughton Fire Department.

The deputy chief says firefighters made entry and found a 93-year-old woman lying on the floor with injuries. She was rescued from the residence and transported via medical helicopter for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A ladder company was called to open up the roof as the fire began spreading towards the attic. Fire officials say they feared the flames would spread to other units.

With the assistance of mutual aid companies, the fire was eventually knocked down.

A dog was also injured in the blaze but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

