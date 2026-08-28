9/11 Day founder encourages acts of service ahead of 25th anniversary of terror attacks

BOSTON — As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, organizers of 9/11 Day are encouraging people to honor those lost through service and acts of kindness.

Boston 25 News spoke with Jay Winuk, founder of 9/11 Day, ahead of this year’s observances.

Winuk lost his brother, Glenn Winuk, on Sept. 11, 2001. Glenn was helping people at the World Trade Center when he was killed.

During the interview, Winuk reflected on how he continues to honor his brother 25 years later and discussed the mission of 9/11 Day, which has helped transform the anniversary of the attacks into a National Day of Service.

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Winuk also highlighted this year’s event taking place Sept. 11 at The TRACK at New Balance in Brighton. Local volunteers will come together to pack 470,000 meals. All meals will be donated directly to the Greater Boston Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in our area. This is the 6th year this event has been hosted in Boston.

While volunteer spots for the event have already been filled, organizers say there are still ways for people to participate. People are encouraged to pledge a good deed in honor of the anniversary. More information is available at 911Day.org

The organization hopes people across Massachusetts and the country will take part in acts of service to help honor the lives lost and the spirit of unity that emerged in the aftermath of the attacks.

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