Massachusetts restricts kratom sales as emergency order takes effect

BOSTON — A statewide order aimed at protecting residents from potentially dangerous kratom products officially took effect Friday, temporarily restricting the sale of kratom across Massachusetts for up to one year.

The emergency order was issued earlier this month by Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein at the direction of Gov. Maura Healey. The action places all forms of kratom into Schedule I controlled substances under Massachusetts law, giving local health officials additional authority to enforce restrictions on retailers selling kratom products.

According to state officials, kratom products have been widely sold in smoke shops, convenience stores, and gas stations in forms including powders, capsules, tablets, gummies, and dissolvable strips. Because the products have been largely unregulated, officials say consumers often have no reliable way to know their potency, ingredients, or potential health risks.

Gov. Healey said parents and residents have raised concerns about kratom being sold in stores without clear labeling or safety standards.

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“We’re taking action to protect Massachusetts residents from kratom products that are being sold without basic safety standards or clear information about what is in them,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “No one should have to guess whether something on a store shelf could be addictive, dangerous or even deadly.”

Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that contains compounds capable of producing stimulating or sedating effects. State officials say newer products may contain highly concentrated or laboratory-modified compounds that can have stronger opioid-like effects.

The Department of Public Health says kratom use has been associated with seizures, hallucinations, psychosis, physical dependence, and withdrawal symptoms. While kratom-related deaths are uncommon, officials say fatalities have been reported, particularly when the substance is used with other drugs or by people with underlying health conditions.

“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of the residents of Massachusetts. As this order goes into effect, we are providing the public, retailers, and local public health departments with relevant information about the risks of kratom use, potential treatment options, and resources that are necessary,” Commissioner Goldstein said in a statement. “Kratom products can carry serious health risks, which can be hard for consumers to assess. Not taking any action to protect the public from these preventable risks was simply not an option.”

State officials are also expanding public education efforts on the risks of kratom and increasing outreach to health care providers, local boards of health, and substance use treatment programs.

Health officials warn that people who regularly use kratom may experience symptoms similar to opioid withdrawal if they stop taking the substance, including nausea, diarrhea, sweating, headaches, irritability, and cravings. Individuals experiencing withdrawal or dependence are encouraged to seek medical treatment.

Residents seeking help can call or text “HOPE” to 800-327-5050 through the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline, which operates 24 hours a day. Additional information is available through the state’s kratom information campaign.

The state order follows recent federal action by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which temporarily classified concentrated 7-hydroxymitragynine and several synthetic kratom derivatives as Schedule I substances.

That federal order took effect Aug. 26.

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