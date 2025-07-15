9 people displaced following early morning fire in South Boston

BOSTON — Nine people have been displaced following an early morning fire in South Boston.

According to Boston Fire, around 3:30 a.m., crews were called to 121 Marine Rd for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire on the first floor.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. & adults, 2 children, and 3 cats have been displaced.

There are no injuries to report, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

