9 displaced, one burned after several escape from raging fire in Lynn

Several people had to be evacuated from a raging fire in a multi-family home in Lynn on Sunday.

When firefighters responded to the multi-family home on Bullfinch Street, they found smoke pouring from the building and one neighbor helping people and children exit through an open window.

One of the people who escaped the blaze suffered burns to their face, the Lynn Fire Department told Boston 25 News.

Officials from the Lynn Fire Department say the home is likely damaged beyond repair.

Some nearby homes suffered minor damage.

