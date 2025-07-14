9 dead, 30 hospitalized after fire rips through Fall River assisted living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Nine people are dead and dozens of others were hospitalized after a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River on Sunday night that officials are calling an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Firefighters responding to the Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday found heavy fire at the main entrance of the building, according to the Fall River Fire Department.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene because several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.

During a Monday morning news conference, Bacon confirmed that nine people died and more than 30 people were taken to the hospital, including one with critical injuries.

“We had an unspeakable tragedy here in Fall River last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I’m prepared to tell you that nine people lost their lives in this building last night,” a choked-up Bacon said. “We have one in critical condition, but we had over 30 transported.”

The fire at Gabriel House prompted a massive response, with every firefighter on duty in the city attending, along with 30 off-duty firefighters who were recalled.

Bacon credited the first responders with saving the lives of many other residents over ladders.

“We had at least a dozen people rescued over ladders. The police department, fire department, and EMS were able to enact dozens of rescues to save multiple lives,” Bacon said. “I applaud their efforts...We’re here to save lives, and any time that any life is lost, a single life is lost, it’s a tragedy in our minds.”

Five firefighters sustained mostly minor injuries during the operation, according to Bacon. They are all expected to be OK.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called the fire “horrible” and praised first responders for their strong work.

“Spectacular work trying to save lives and get this place under control,” Coogan said. “It was a very chaotic scene, and these guys did a spectacular job in the face of tragedy.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey called for the community of Fall River to come together to support those impacted by the fire.

“The fire at Gabriel House in Fall River is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning. I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives,” Healey said in a statement. “We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured. I’ve expressed my condolences to Mayor Coogan and offered the full assistance of the state. A full investigation is already underway. I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilient, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

A family reunification center was established at St. Anne’s Hospital to assist families in reuniting with their loved ones. Families were advised to enter through the emergency room for assistance.

There were about 70 residents inside the building.

The fire damage was contained to one wing in the building, but there is smoke damage throughout the facility, according to Bacon.

“Smoke is the most dangerous part of any fire,” Bacon said. “Smoke kills more people than fire does.”

Bacon said it wasn’t immediately clear if the building’s smoke detectors were working when the fire broke out.

The Red Cross is assisting other residents who were displaced with shelter.

Fire investigators from the Fall River Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Bacon said it will be a long investigation because several people and witnesses need to be interviewed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

