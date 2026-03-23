85-year-old woman killed in crash in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — An 85-year-old female was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon on the westbound side of Worcester Road on Route 9 in Framingham.

According to authorities, police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of Worcester Road and Country Club Lane around 12:44 p.m.

The operator of the first vehicle, a 73-year-old male, was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The passenger of the first vehicle, an 85-year-old woman, was transported by Life Flight.

The operator of the second vehicle, a 30-year-old remained on the scene of the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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