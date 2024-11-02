80-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in Norwood.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Garfield Avenue and Pleasant Street Friday

The victim, an 80-year-old woman from Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

