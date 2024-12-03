8 high school Super Bowl games will be played at Gillette this week. Here’s what fans need to know

FOXBORO, Mass. — The first of eight Massachusetts high school Super Bowl games kick off Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, marking the start of a three-day slate that’s packed with championship football.

The 2024 schedule of games marks the 17th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the seventh time that all the Super Bowl games will be played on the home turf of the six-time NFL Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Three days of championship action get underway with a doubleheader on Wednesday and continue with tripleheaders on Thursday and Friday.

“The three-day stretch will provide student-athletes from 16 schools and their respective communities with an unforgettable title game experience and memories that will last a lifetime,” the MIAA said in a statement.

The Kraft family says it will also treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium’s high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium’s north end zone board, which is the largest outdoor video board in the country.

The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Division VII: Uxbridge vs. Mashpee, 5:30 p.m.

Division VI: Hudson vs. Fairhaven, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division IV: Duxbury vs. Scituate, 3:00 p.m.

Division I: Xaverian Brothers vs. Needham, 5:30 p.m.

Division II: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip Regional, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Division VIII: Randolph vs. West Boylston, 3:00 p.m.

Division V: Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. Foxborough, 5:30 p.m.

Division III: Mansfield vs. North Attleborough, 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are available for purchase via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium ticket office.

Tickets are $20 each and children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games, and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tailgating and reentry to this event are prohibited but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games each day.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Can’t make it to the games in person? Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will air all of Thursday’s and Friday’s games live on WSBK TV-38. All of Wednesday’s, Thursday’s, and Friday’s games will be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots’ official YouTube channel. Additionally, Thursday’s and Friday’s games will air live on the radio on WEEI-AM 850.

PARKING

Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium and MIAA State Football Championships experience. Stadium lots will open for parking at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Fans traveling from the north are encouraged to park in Lots 3, 4, and 5, and fans traveling from the south are encouraged to park in Lots 20 and 22.

No tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots, but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games. Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to their respective game’s approximate start time.

STADIUM GATES

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in the Patriot Place Plaza, located near the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. ADA entry is also available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east side of the stadium. Please note that reentry to this event is prohibited.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans attending the games are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events.

If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11″ x 11″; a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″; or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5″ x 4.5″.

Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags, and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

CONCESSIONS AND DINING

Concessions will be available for purchase throughout each game day at Gillette Stadium. In addition, Patriot Place features a wide variety of casual to high-end restaurants for pregame meals or postgame celebrations. Visit patriot-place.com/MIAAFOOTBALL for a full listing of everything Patriot Place has to offer.

SEATING AREAS

All fans will be seated on the east side of the stadium. The home teams will be on the east sideline, with their fans seated in sections 104-108. The visiting teams will be on the west sideline, with their fans seated in sections 110-115.

MERCHANDISE

MIAA state championship merchandise will be available for purchase near section 105.

POSTGAME AWARDS CEREMONIES

The postgame awards ceremonies for all eight games will take place on the stadium field immediately following the conclusion of each game. Fans will be permitted to watch the awards ceremony from their seats.

PATRIOTS FOUNDATION TOY DRIVE

The Patriots Foundation is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need this holiday season. Fans attending the MIAA High School Football Championships are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins located throughout Patriot Place. To learn more or provide a financial donation, visit patriots.com/community/collection-drives.

THE PATRIOTS HALL OF FAME PRESENTED BY RTX

The award-winning Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX will offer a game day discount of $3 off adult admission on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a ticket to the MIAA High School Football Championships (regular admission to The Hall is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 5-12. Active military and veterans are free with a military I.D. Children 4 and younger are also free). The Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Hall’s New England Football exhibit features jerseys from each of the 2023 MIAA football champions, and following this year’s state championship games, will begin displaying jerseys from each of the 2024 champions.

