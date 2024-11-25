MIAA announces matchups, schedule for 8 high school football Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on Monday announced the matchups for the eight high school football state championship games scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium next week.

The 2024 schedule of games marks the 17th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the seventh time that all the Super Bowl games will be played on the home turf of the six-time NFL Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Three days of championship action get underway with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and continue with tripleheaders on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6.

“The three-day stretch will provide student-athletes from 16 schools and their respective communities with an unforgettable title game experience and memories that will last a lifetime,” the MIAA said in a statement.

The Kraft family says it will also treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium’s high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium’s north end zone board, which is the largest outdoor video board in the country.

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium ticket office.

Tickets are $20 each and children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games, and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Can’t make it to the games in person? Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will air all of Thursday’s and Friday’s games live on WSBK TV-38. All of Wednesday’s, Thursday’s, and Friday’s games will be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots’ official YouTube channel. Additionally, Thursday’s and Friday’s games will air live on the radio on WEEI-AM 850.

The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span.

The official schedule of games is as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Division VII: Uxbridge vs. Mashpee, 5:30 p.m.

Division VI: Hudson vs. Fairhaven, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division IV: Duxbury vs. Scituate, 3:00 p.m.

Division I: Xaverian Brothers vs. Needham, 5:30 p.m.

Division II: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip Regional, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Division VIII: Randolph vs. West Boylston, 3:00 p.m.

Division V: Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. Foxborough, 5:30 p.m.

Division III: Mansfield vs. North Attleborough, 8:00 p.m.

